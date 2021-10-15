Album Stream: Grafh – Stop Calling Art Content

Grafh delivers his new project Stop Calling Art Content. Produced entirely by the late Griselda mentor DJ Shay. Grafh speaks about hos the project came about:

“I’m really excited about this project and I’m glad I had the opportunity to make history with DJ Shay (RIP). I had a lot of great memories with him recording this project. I appreciate my brother Benny The Butcher for executive producing it. That’s my bro, but I also respect his ear and opinion. The fans are really going to love this project; it’s one of my best works to date”

Benny The Butcher continues.

“I enjoyed executive producing this joint, not only cuz we homeboys, but I knew the body of work was gon come out crazy with my ear, Grafh’s rhymes and DJ Shay’s beats. This is another AOTY candidate. Grafh was never slept on, rappers was just scared to rap with him.”

Stop Calling Art Content features 13 new records and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Bun B, CyHi The Prynce, Styles P, Sheek Louch, Ransom, Ricky Hyde, Heem, ElCamino, and 3D Na’Tee.

You can stream Stop Calling Art Content in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out the visual for his track “Very Different”, featuring Benny.



