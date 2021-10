With his new album Folarin 2 set to drop on October 22th. Wale takes a trip to Houston to shoot the official video for his new single “Down South” featuring Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream. Over the Harry Fraud-produced flip of Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin”, Wale cruises in a convertible and hits up a massive block party with Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream, full of hooked cars and baddies twerking. Featuring cameos by Bun B, Slim Thug, and more.

Watch the “Down South” video below.