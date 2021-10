Grafh and Benny The Butcher walks a different path in their new collab “Very Different”. Produced by the late DJ Shay. Grafh and Benny go back and forth with their witty bars filled with exotic, drug talk and grinding for respect. “Very Different” is the first single off Grafh’s upcoming album Stop Calling Art Content, which is produced by DJ Shay and hits stores on October 15th.

You can stream “Very Different” below.

***Updated with the official video.***