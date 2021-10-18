New Music: Roc Marciano & Nicholas Craven – 1000 Mile Stare

Roc Marciano links up with producer Nicholas Craven for his latest single “1000 Mile Stare”. Marciano glides over Craven’s soulful production with his gritty bars referencing his status in the streets and the rap game. Craven had this to say about the record:

“Roc Marciano’s music modernized a classic way to produce hip-hop beats and inspired a generation of crate diggers to approach production differently. Perfecting my craft in hopes of working with artists like him was the goal. Now that I’m working with Roc, our common goal is to constantly outdo our previous work. The beat selection process is meticulous and once we have the right beat, the results surpass expectations.”

You can stream “1000 Mile Stare” below.





