Punk

Young Thug just released his new album Punk and is set to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. He hit the stage of Saturday Night Live as this week’s musical guest. Backed by Travis Barker and his band, Young Thug draped in a pink-leopard print jacket, kicked things off with a perfomance of his single, “Tick Tock”. He later returned to the stage alongside Nate Ruess and his YSL partna Gunna to perform “More Than Anything”.

Watch both performances below.