While on his Lil’ Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour, Isaiah Rashad gives fans the visual for the title track to his new album The House Is Burning. Directed by Heirs Entertainment, Psycho Films, and Gus Bendinelli. The video starts with Rashad being shaken awake by an earthquake before floating like a ghost through a suburban neighborhood full of unusual scenes.

Watch the “THIB” video below.