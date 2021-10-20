Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 481) “The Guy Stuck In A Cave”

Unlike previous Verzuz recaps, Joe shared his desire to not criticize but appreciate two of Hip Hop’s greatest legends (Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One) as they performed their timeless catalogue of hits (23:10). Joe explained the nostalgia he endured while viewing the Verzuz and emphasized how pivotal both emcee’s are to the evolution of Hip Hop (32:00). The crew then discuss the viral clip of a young man who attempted to steal another mans car at a gas station which lead to a discussion regarding this current generation not fearing consequences (1:04:45). Howard University students protest due to alleged poor living conditions (1:45:30), the crew remembers Colin Powell (2:05:30), an update on the Ben Simmons saga (2:09:30) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Tone Stith – “Do I Ever” (Ft. Chris Brown) Ice | Stack Bundes – “Look N**** U Food” Parks | Roc Marciano & Nicholas Craven – “1000 Mile Stare” Ish | Rotimi – “What To Do”