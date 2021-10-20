Music Video: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Capella Grey – Bestie

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in conjunction with executive producer Eesean Bolden and via Virgin Music will release the compilation project Culture Jam on October 22th. The project will be celebration of the union of hip hop, basketball, and community in a two-part album, the project will include contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rod Wave, Ty Dolla $ign, Wale, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, Gunna, Polo G, and more. Following the previous release “Waves” from Gunna and Polo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and rising Bronx artist Capella Grey link for the new single/video “Bestie.”