New Music: Joell Ortiz – OG

Joell Ortiz just announced that he will be releasing his new album Autograph on November 12th. This is his first solo project since 2019’s Monday. Autograph is set to feature 13 new songs and guest appearances/production by KXNG Crooked, CyHi the Prynce, Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, Salaam Remi, Sheek Louch, and more.

Check out the official announcement below.

***Updated with his new single “OG”.***







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joell Ortiz (@joellortiz)