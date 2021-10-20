Video: Beyoncé & Jay Z – Tiffany & Co., “Date Night”

Earlier in this year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were became global ambassadors for jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The first commercial was titled, “About Love” and featured Bey performing a cover of Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer‘s “Moon River”, which was famously sung by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The couple returns with their second commercial, titled “Date Night”. As the billionaire power couple: are draped in the company’s signature items, while enjoying a dollar slice pizza and champagne along with their daughter Blue Ivy.

As part of their partnership with Tiffany’s, Jay and Bey also launched the About Love scholarship fund dedicated to students from five HBCUs.

Watch the full spot below.