Power 106’s L.A. Leakers get a 9 minute freestyle from Big Sean. With Hit-Boy by his side, he goes in over JAY-Z’s “Dear Summer”, then Drake’s “Love All”, Kanye West’s “Hurricane”, and Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke?”.

During the interview, Big Sean and Hit-Boy also revealed they have a classic on the way.

Watch the Big Sean freestyle below.