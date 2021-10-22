Album Stream: Wale – Folarin 2

Wale returns with his seventh studio album, Folarin 2. Featuring 15 new records and guest appearances by Yella Beezy, Maxo Kream,J. Cole, Rick Ross, Boyz II Men, Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown and Ant Clemons. He had this to say about the project:

“My daughter is talking to her mother one time and she was like, ‘Respect the kids. Respect the kids.’ They were playing, but she was being serious and that’s part of it. The inner child of me, you know, “Still Tippin’,” “Vivrant Thing,” “I Need a Girl,” all these samples are coming from back in the day when I was a kid. I’m sampling way more than normal, so, it feels like a mixtape. I’m giving people their flowers and I’m getting mine.”

