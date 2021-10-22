Music Video: Jack Harlow ft. Static Major & Bryson Tiller – Luv Is Dro

Jack Harlow continues to push his debut album That’s What They All Say with the official video for his track “Luv Is Dro” featuring Bryson Tiller and the late Static Major. Jack had this to say about the visual:

“I can’t even explain how much this song and video means to me but just know this is historic for the city we are from. Three Louisville artists on one record with a video that was directed by Louisville’s own Ace Pro.”

Director Ace Pro continues:

“Thankfully got the chance to give the world around us a view of Louisville. I’m extremely proud of to be from here, and working on this piece with two good friends outside of music with the canvas of the 502 legend Static Major was a blessing. Thank you to all that help with bringing this visual to life.”

Watch the “Luv Is Dro” video below.