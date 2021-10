A couple weeks back, Curren$y dropped his new album Still Stoned On Ocean produced by 808-Ray and Smitty Beatz. He continues to push the project with the visuals for track 2, “Games Tapes 2”. Directed by Polo Vision Media. In the clip, Spitta spends time with his son, cruises through Miami in various cars, and packs up his his Jet Life merch.

Watch the “Games Tapes 2” video below.