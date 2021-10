Moneybagg Yo keeps it G in his new video with Lil Durk and EST Gee. Fresh off releasing A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded, Moneybagg Yo premieres the official video for his track “Switch & Dracs”. Directed by Jerry Production. Moneybagg Yo reps Pooh Shiesty on his t-shirt and rhymes alongside his fleet of exotic red whips. Durk flashes racks by a private jet and EST Gee gives warning to his opps from inside a trailer.

Watch the “Switch & Dracs” video below.