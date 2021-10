Lil Fame brings along Billy Danze, Teflon & i-fresh to make some noise on his new single “The Coalition (Murder Boyz)”. On the new street anthem, i-fresh sets the tone with his vicious open verse, while M.O.P.’s Lil Fame and Billy Danze do what they do with their gritty bars. Batting clean up, Teflon goes at his opps on the final verse.

You can stream “The Coalition (Murder Boyz)” below.