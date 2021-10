N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with Shyheim!

Shyheim aka The Rugged Child signed his first record deal at the age of 13!

The Wu Affiliate joins us and shares his journey. Shyheim, shares stories of performing with 2Pac, Digital Underground, Biggie, recording music with Big L and more.

Shyheim shares how he started rolling with Big Daddy Kane, the challenges he faced growing up as a child star, his evolution as a man and much much more!