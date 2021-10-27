Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 483) “The Circus”

On the anniversary of Mood Muzik 4, the guys decide to give Joe Budden his flowers for his 4th and final installment to the Mood Muzik series (9:20). The crew then debates if Joe is a ‘mama’s boy’ (23:00), recaps Joe’s weekend in Washington D.C. and discuss why the district isn’t yet legalized as an official state (39:30). The crew also highlight Meek Mill’s tweets claiming he never received any money from music labels (54:30), a fan gifting Tom Brady his 600th touchdown ball (1:58:50) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Joe Budden – “Come Along” & Joe Budden – “Black Cloud” Ice | Joe Budden – “Broken Wings Freestyle” Parks | Joe Budden – “Sober Up” (Ft. Crooked I) Ish | Joe Budden – “Russian Roulette Freestyle”