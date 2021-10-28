Music Video: A$AP Ferg ft. Pharrell – Green Juice

A$AP Ferg links up with Pharrell for his latest release “Green Juice”. The release comes ahead of his performance at the NYC edition of the Rolling Loud Festival. The press release states”

“Running from October 29-31, Ferg’s ‘Green Juice’ will be available for fans and juice drinkers in LA and NY alike so that you can sip while you stream via the included QR code. To make things even better, Ferg’s green juice is buy one, get one free, and every purchase counts as an entry to the sweepstakes for exclusive signed merch.”

Watch the “Green Juice” video below.