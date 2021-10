Tragedy struck the family of Freeway, as shortly before he was set to kick off his More Freedom Tour he announced that he lost his daughter Harmony to cancer. He took to IG to say:

“Allah really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do; this pain is unimaginable.”

Freeway drops his latest single, “We Don’t Love ‘Em” with his State Property partner Peedi Crakk. Produced by L.E.S..