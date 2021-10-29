New Music: JAY Z, Jadakiss & Conway the Machine – King Kong Riddim

Jay-Z, Jadakiss & Conway the Machine link up for a new song titled “King Kong Riddim”. Off of the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, which is co-produced by Jay.

According to the film’s director, Jeymes Samuel, the song was recorded this past summer – sometime around the time off The LOX and Dipset’s VERZUZ battle “King Kong Riddim” is one of two new original Jay-Z songs, the other being a reunion with Kid Cudi called “Guns Go Bang.”

You can stream “King Kong Riddim” below and be on the lookout for The Harder They Fall, which hits Netflix on November 3rd.