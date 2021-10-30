Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 484) “They Took Halloween From Us”

On this episode, Joe and the guys acknowledge the trend of artists scheduled to perform at events being targeted by law enforcement (15:00). 50 Cent performs at Rolling Loud, bringing out DaBaby as a special guest (33:40), Big Sean drops a new EP (45:30), and the guys debate if Jada Pinkett-Smith is held accountable for her latest comments on her sex-life with Will Smith (1:24:30). The crew recaps the Hulu exclusive series, “Dopesick” (SPOILER ALERT) (1:48:00), Joe share’s his thoughts on the potential of a Metaverse (1:55:35), human extinction (1:57:35), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kevin Ross – “Sweet Release” Ice | Arsonal Da Rebel – “Lot Of Niggas Changed” Parks | Ransom & Rome Streetz – “Silent Murderers” Ish | Mario – “Get Back” (Ft. Chris Brown)