After premiering the record on the COLORS show, Flo Milli gives fans the official video for her latest release “Ice Baby”. Inspired by VH1’s reality dating competition show, Flavor Of Love, the portrays the final showdown between contestants Tiffany “New York” Pollard, which Flo Milli represents, and Chandra “Deelishis” Davis, who makes a cameo in the clip.

Watch the “Ice Baby” video below.