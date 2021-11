Fresh off releasing of their new EP What You Expect, Big Sean and Hit-Boy hit up the bowling alley with Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk to shoot their new video “Loyal To A Fault”. In the retro clip, Sean, Durk, and Bryson.speak on sour relationships during a bowling league tournament as they play a game of dice, show off their bowling skills, and mix it up with some baddies in the game room.

Watch the “Loyal To A Fault” video below.