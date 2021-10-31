Music Video: French Montana – I Don’t Really Care

Following a Squid Games meme asking people to name 5 French Montana songs without a feature, French pays the haters no mind and decides to drop a new solo record titled “I Don’t Really Care”. In the Edgar Esteves and French Montana directed clip, he pays homage to some of hip hop’s iconic music videos. French recreates Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”, plays the sniper from Drake’s “Hurry Up, We’re Going Home”, and becomes Eminem from a scene in “Lose Yourself”. He also disguises himself as The Weeknd from the AMAs and even channels the late Notorious B.I.G. from the “Hypnotize” video with a cameo by Puff Daddy.

Watch the “I Don’t Really Care” video below.