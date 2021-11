In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with Wale!

The D.C. Legend shares his journey, reflects on the times when he was a new artist and his evolution.

Wale talks Go-go music, working with Jerry Seinfeld, J. Cole, new album and more!

Lots of laughs and great stories that you don’t want to miss!