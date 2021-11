10 years after debuting his mixtape Long.Live.A$AP, A$AP Rocky re-releases the project on digital streaming platforms to celebrate the anniversary. The updated version includes a new track titled “Sandman”. Produced by Kelvin Crash and Clams Casino. The record was first previewed during Yams Day 2021 in January and performed live in April at the Even Higher Together: Virtual 420 Celebration.

You can stream “Sandman” below.