Alicia Keys gives fans her new single “Best Of Me”, which samples Sade’s “Cherish The Day” and is written Alicia Keys and Raphael Saadiq. AK shares two versions of the track, a slow rendition for the “Originals” version and an uptempo rendition for the “Unlocked” version produced by Mike Will Made-It.

Both versions are set to appear on her upcoming double-disc album, KEYS, which drops December 10th.

You can stream both versions of “Best Of Me” below.