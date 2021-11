Bryson Tiller returns with his new mixtape Killer Instinct 2:The Nightmare Before. Featuring 13 new covers including Brent Faiyaz’s “Gravity”, NBA YoungBoy’s “Lil Top”, 112’s “Dance On Me”, Normani’s “Wild Side”, Chris Brown’s “Heat”, and more.

You can stream Killer Instinct 2 now on SoundCloud.