DreamDoll holds “Tryouts” in the official video for her new single. Inspired by B.I.G.’s “Dreams”. Dream has fantasies about some of the game’s baddest women with them plastered on her bedroom wall. She details her naughty thoughts including threesomes with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and various acts with Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Latto, Saweetie, and more.

Watch the “Tryouts” video below.