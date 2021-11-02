New Music: Apollo Brown & Stalley – Humble Wins

Apollo Brown will link up with Ohio’s Stalley for a new collaborative album titled Blacklight, dropping November 19th via Mello Music Group. Along with the announcement, Apollo Brown and Stalley give fans the project’s first single, “Humble Wins”. Apollo has this to say about the project:

“Definitely one of my favorite joints on the album. We all have ‘Humble Wins.’ There’s nothing wrong with winning quietly, but there’s also nothing wrong with bringing a little awareness to your victories, whether big or small. A humble brag, if you will. We all do it. Why not? Stalley did what he does very well on this joint, and gives you a small glimpse into what’s under this blacklight.”

Blacklight featured 14 new records and guest appearances by Skyzoo, Joell Ortiz, and Omari Hardwick.

You can stream “Humble Wins” and check out the full tracklist below.





