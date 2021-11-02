Terrace Martin – Drones (Tracklist)

Terrace Martin is gearing up to release a new album dropping Friday, November 5th called DRONES.

Inspired by a discussion with Kendrick Lamar about the growing desensitization and a general lack of compassion amongst society the week after To Pimp A Butterfly was released, Martin went on to speak with friends, neighbors and collaborators about the environment, technology, and the overall state of the world. The album was created in an effort to balance an unmasking and celebration of the lived Black American experience, in which he describes as “Black Disneyland.”

Martin says about the project.

“There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music. You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

DRONES will feature 13 new records. Executive produced by Martin, TDE’s Punch, and James Fauntleroy. Featuring guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Smino, Arin Ray, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ign, Robert Glasper, Leon Bridges, YG, D Smoke, Hit-Boy, Channel Tres, and more.

Check out the tracklist and the first single, “Leave Us Be” below.





