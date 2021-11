EARTHGANG just revealed that their anticipated new project Ghetto Gods now is set to drop on January 28, 2022. Olu and WowGr8 also shared a trailer for the project, which is narrated by 2 Chainz along with a brief snippet of a new song.

The guys also announced their upcoming European tour, The Biodeghettable: Euro Trippin’. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 5.

Check out the trailer and the full tour schedule below.

