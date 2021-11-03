EP Stream: BJ The Chicago Kid – Three

BJ The Chicago Kid gives fans a new EP titled Three. Featuring three new records. BJ had this to say about the project:

“It feels good to be independent and finally be able to give my fans the music I’ve been making closer to the time it’s been created. It’s an empowering feeling because I think as artists often by the time a project comes out, we have emotionally detached from it. Three is special because this is very much my current takes or feelings on love and relationships instead of my thoughts from one to two years ago!”

You can stream Three in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



