New Music: M-Dot ft. Kool G Rap – Decadence

By cyclone -
0

M-Dot link up with the legend Kool G Rap for his new single “Decadence”. They both spit their fiery bars over the head knodding The Mighty V​.​I​.​C. production.  Featuring cuts by DJ Jean Maron.

You can stream “Decadence” below.

