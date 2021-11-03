New Music New Music: M-Dot ft. Kool G Rap – Decadence By cyclone - November 3, 2021 0 M-Dot link up with the legend Kool G Rap for his new single “Decadence”. They both spit their fiery bars over the head knodding The Mighty V.I.C. production. Featuring cuts by DJ Jean Maron. You can stream “Decadence” below.<a href="https://m-dotboston.bandcamp.com/track/decadence-ft-kool-g-rap-revalation-of-ems-prod-by-the-mighty-v-i-c-cuts-by-dj-jean-maron">Decadence ft. Kool G Rap & Revalation (of EMS) prod. by The Mighty V.I.C. (cuts by DJ Jean Maron) by M-Dot</a>