New Music: M-Dot ft. Kool G Rap – Decadence

M-Dot link up with the legend Kool G Rap for his new single “Decadence”. They both spit their fiery bars over the head knodding The Mighty V​.​I​.​C. production. Featuring cuts by DJ Jean Maron.

You can stream “Decadence” below. <a href="https://m-dotboston.bandcamp.com/track/decadence-ft-kool-g-rap-revalation-of-ems-prod-by-the-mighty-v-i-c-cuts-by-dj-jean-maron">Decadence ft. Kool G Rap & Revalation (of EMS) prod. by The Mighty V.I.C. (cuts by DJ Jean Maron) by M-Dot</a>