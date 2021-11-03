Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 15) “Self Love”

In this episode:

The boys are back! Comfy in their new home at Stitcher studios, Rory & Mal jump right back into their randomness, discussing Sanaa Lathan’s movie persona as a homewrecker (2:24), their new deal with Stitcher/SiriusXM (6:54), and even Dave Chapelle’s controversial stand up special (14:32). Then then go into what they missed while on break, including their opinion on Meek’s new album (19:45), their recent adventures in LA (30:10), Jay-Z’s induction into the Hall of Fame (1:01:07), + more!