Pink Sweat$ delivers his retro visual for his latest single, “Nothing Feels Better”. In the clip, he showvases the love, and care for his love interest and puts her up on a pedestal. Pink Sweat$ attends high school and has a crush on his love interest. He sends her romantic notes in class, performs in a bathroom as she reads the note, and serenades her with a performance in an empty cafeteria.

Watch the “Nothing Feels Better” video below.