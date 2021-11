As promised, Summer Walker returns with her sophomore album, Still Over It. The sequel to her 2019 debut album Over It. The project continues following her own tumultuous times and a failed relationship with her child’s father, depression, and social anxiety. Still Over It features 20 new tracks and guest appearances by JT of City Girls, SZA, Ari Lennox, Pharrell, Lil Durk, Omarion, and Ciara.

You can stream Still Over It in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.