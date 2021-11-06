Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 486) “Don’t Call Me a Rapper”

Joe is no stranger to trending on social media, and this past week he dominated headlines with a misguided clip regarding his sexuality (19:00). He and the crew then pivot their focus on Ye’s (formally known as Kanye West) interview on Drink Champs (31:40). Joe commends N.O.R.E. on his execution of the interview (36:25), analyzes many of the profound statements Ye made (42:15), the issue with black artists being limited to “rappers” (1:06:30), and Joe addresses Big Sean’s issues with Ye (1:24:30). In addition to the extensive breakdown of the Ye interview, Joe and the guys discuss Summer Walker’s new album (2:11:40), Silk Sonic’s latest single (2:14:10), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Summer Walker – “Constant Bullshit” Ice | Key Glock – “Something Bout Me” Parks | Snoop Dogg – “Murder Music” (Ft. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes) Ish | Jordan Hawkins – “We Have”