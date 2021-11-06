New Music: City Girls – Scared

JT and Yung Miami drop off their contribution to the soundtrack for the movie, Bruised titled “Scared”. Produced by Suburban Plaza. The Miami duo tear into their haters.

Bruised soundtrack drops on November 19th and features new music from an all-female lineup including Rapsody, H.E.R., Saweetie, Latto, Young M.A, Dreamdoll, and more.

Bruised stars Halle Berry, who also serves as director, as a retired MMA fighter who is coaxed into the underground fighting world. The movie opens in select theaters on November 17 and begins streaming on Netflix November 24.

