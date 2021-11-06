New Music: Travis Scott – Escape Plan / Mafia Ft. J.Cole

Travis Scott drops off a double release. Produced by Nik D and OZ. The first track is titled “Escape Plan”. Travis speaks about getting away from the life of a celebrity.

Produced by Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet. The second track is “Mafia” featuring vocals by J.Cole. Travis speaks on his success and reps his crew.

Travis drops both of these new records ahead of this weekend’s AstroWorld festival featuring performances by Travis Scott, SZA, Young Thug with members of YSL, Master P, Baby Keem, Roddy Ricch, Earth Wind & Fire, and more.

You can stream “Escape Plan” & “Mafia” below.











