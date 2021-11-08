Music Video: Yella Beezy – I Guess

Yella Beezy kicks off his new deal with Asylum Records with his new single/video, “I Guess”. Directed by The Leff. In the visual, he rides through his hometown, bops in an all-white backdrop and hangs at the crib with a few baddies. Yella says about the track

“On this song ‘I Guess,’ I’m basically saying that after a small hiatus, I’m still the shit!. And I guess they thought a lot of things about me, but contrary to your beliefs, I’m back and better than ever.”

In other news, he was arrested charges on sexual assault, child endangerment, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Stay tuned for more info.

Watch the “I Guess” video below.