New Music: Joell Ortiz ft. Sheek Louch – Love Is Love

Joell Ortiz is set to release his deepest and most personal solo-album to date, Autograph on November 12th. He links up with Sheek Louch for his latest release “Love Is Love”. Joell had this to say about the track:

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety. That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork” Joell says. “After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me…..A Joell Ortiz Autograph would be incomplete without a stroke of street ink. I called my brother, the legendary Sheek Louch, and he answered the call just as he’s done for me every time I ever rang. “Love is Love.”

Produced by The Heatmakerz, you can stream “Love Is Love” below.