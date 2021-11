2 Chainz celebrates the 10th anniversary of his project T.R.U. REALigion with the release of the anniversary edition, which includes two unreleased records. The first is “Wreck”. Produced by Hitmaka and featuring Big Sean. In the track the two go at their their exes and their trifling ways. The second is “Sofa”. Produced by Buddah Bless. and featuring Wiz Khalifa. The two roll up and talk that talk about the bachelor lifestyle.

You can stream both tracks below.