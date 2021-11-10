Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Park, Ice & Ish (Episode 487) “Mob Ties”

There’s a ton to cover this episode due to the massive amount of newsworthy headlines this weekend, and Joe gets to it all! They begin with understanding the difference between a “toxic” partner and someone who’s labelled “crazy” (26:55). Next, Joe and the crew discuss the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival (45:50). Also, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) attempts to mend issues with Drake in an awkwardly recorded video (1:25:30), and Leonardo DiCaprio continues to show why he’s in a class of his own beyond his acting talent (1:49:25). The guys also recap Starz hit-series, “BMF”, Steph Curry sends a message to Trae Young (2:20:10) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Hablot Brown – “HEAVEN” Ice | AhRiel – “Fuck Friends” Parks | RJ Payne – “HELLZ FURY” (Ft. DJ Kay Slay, RAH Digga, Cory Gunz & Royce The 5’9) Ish | Scarface – “Goin Down”