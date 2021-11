Fresh off the releasing of his “Returns” video, 38 Spesh gives fans his new video “Landscaping”. Giving us his quick 16 over the Mobb classic “Shook Ones, Pt. II”, Spesh hits the streets of Detroit, which includes a mural of the city’s greats and the vinyls at a local record store. Off of his 2020 mixtape, 1995.

Watch the “Landscaping” video below.