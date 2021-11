Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Remedy will be releasing a new solo album titled Remedy Meets Wu-Tang on November 26th. The album will feature Ghostface, RZA, Method Man, Inspektah Deck, Masta Killa, Shyheim, Killah Priest, and more. Here is the first single titled “The Pulpit” featuring Ghostface, Conway The Machine, and Cappadonna.

You can stream “The Pulpit” below.