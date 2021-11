On Monday night, Summer Walker was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Backed by her band on a stage draped in red curtains, Summer gave a sultry performance of her track “Unloyal”. The original track, which features Ari Lennox, is off Summer’s latest album Still Over It which is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Watch the “Unloyal” performance below.