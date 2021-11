Joell Ortiz delivers first solo project since 2019’s Monday, This one is titled Autograph featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by KXNG Crooked, CyHi the Prynce, Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, Salaam Remi, Sheek Louch, and more.

You can stream Autograph in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.