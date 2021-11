Big Sean and Hit-Boy are back at it. This time with the official video for their track “Chaos”. In the clip, Sean hops out of a car wreck and casually walks through town during a pandemonium outbreak. Sean flashes his jewels and cash inside of a house full of masked baddies. He mobs with his crew and Hit-Boy. Off Big Sean and Hit-Boy’s new EP, What You Expect.

Watch the “Chaos” video below.